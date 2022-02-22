WEST POINT — The West Point town council has unanimously approved a motion to improve a road located within the community.
At Monday evening's meeting, Mayor Gerald Schafer brought a motion to repave a 1.2 mile long section of County Road 1246.
According to Cullman County Road Department Engineer Bryan Cheatwood the job will cost approximately $240,000.
"We've reached out to Wiregrass Construction, and they agreed that our estimate is fairly accurate. And more than likely that is who we will be using for the project." Schafer said.
The council also unanimously passed a motion to remove several trees which have begun to overhang a popular walking trail within the community according to Schaffer. The work will be performed by Michael's Tree Services and Demolition of Cullman.
In other business the council:
Heard from Tom Fredricks owner of Fredricks Outdoors in regards to his campaign for House Representative of District 14. A District which now includes the town of West Point and the Battleground community.
Heard a request seeking funding from Lee Henry, West Point High School's Scholars Bowl Coach. Henry said the team brought in less funding last year due to pandemic regulations preventing the high school from hosting tournaments.
Passed a unanimous motion to donate an amount of $1,000 to the West Point High School Scholars Bowl team.
