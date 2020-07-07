Planning Commission Mike Voss

Planning Commission Chairman Mike Voss during an April 2019 meeting.

 By Amanda Shavers

The Cullman Planning Commission approved several new short form subdivisions and recommended the annexation of several pieces of property during Monday night’s meeting.

The subdivisions approved include a short form subdivision to divide a parcel on Cherokee Avenue SW and Swafford Road SW into three lots, a short form subdivision to create three lots at King Edward Plaza on 2nd Avenue SW and a short form subdivision to create two lots out of 40 acres on 1064 Leonard Road.

  • Im other business, the commission:
  • Approved the Ellsworth Subdivision – Phase V.
  • Recommended the Cullman City Council approve a rezoning request from AG-1 to R-2 of 17 acres for the Ellsworth Subdivision.
  • Approved a proposed site plan for Cullman Self Storage on 13th Street SW.
  • Approved a proposed site plan on Cherokee Avenue SW and Swafford Road SW.
  • Recommended the approval of an annexation request for 947 County Road 1332.
  • Recommended the approval of an annexation request for The Reserve at North Ridge Subdivision off County Road 1319.
  • Recommended the approval of an annexation request for 448 County Road 590.
  • Recommended the approval of an annexation request for 443 County Road 590 (10 foot strip).
  • Recommended the approval of an annexation request for County Road 590/591 (10 foot strip).
  • Recommended the approval of an annexation request for 784 County Road 590.

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

