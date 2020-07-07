The Cullman Planning Commission approved several new short form subdivisions and recommended the annexation of several pieces of property during Monday night’s meeting.
The subdivisions approved include a short form subdivision to divide a parcel on Cherokee Avenue SW and Swafford Road SW into three lots, a short form subdivision to create three lots at King Edward Plaza on 2nd Avenue SW and a short form subdivision to create two lots out of 40 acres on 1064 Leonard Road.
- Im other business, the commission:
- Approved the Ellsworth Subdivision – Phase V.
- Recommended the Cullman City Council approve a rezoning request from AG-1 to R-2 of 17 acres for the Ellsworth Subdivision.
- Approved a proposed site plan for Cullman Self Storage on 13th Street SW.
- Approved a proposed site plan on Cherokee Avenue SW and Swafford Road SW.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request for 947 County Road 1332.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request for The Reserve at North Ridge Subdivision off County Road 1319.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request for 448 County Road 590.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request for 443 County Road 590 (10 foot strip).
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request for County Road 590/591 (10 foot strip).
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request for 784 County Road 590.
