The Cullman Planning Commission has approved a conditional use request for the City of Cullman to develop a plot of land on County Road 222 into a public recreational area.
The property, located just off the Exit 305 interchange, was once the planned home of the International Bass Fishing Hall of Fame. The city purchased the land from the Burrow estate in 2011 for $1.5 million, and it includes a total of 170 acres split across the north and south sides of County Road 222.
City Attorney Roy Williams said the city’s purchase of the property from the Burrow family came with a request for the south portion of the property to be developed into a public recreational area, and the city has been working to fulfill that request since the purchase was completed.
“The purpose is to create family-oriented recreational facilities,” he said. “The main thing is that it’s for public use.”
The city’s decision to develop the land into a recreational area was met with protests from a few local residents because of plans to include an RV park on the land, but the RV park will only be taking up around five of the site’s 100-plus acres, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said.
He said the rest of the recreational area will include primitive camping and glamping sites, and there are existing trails and ponds that can be developed to offer hiking, biking, fishing and water recreation opportunities.
The city has been working with Cullman County Extension Coordinator Tony Glover on plans for a possible arboretum on the land, Jacobs said.
He said the camping area will likely be finished and open by the end of the summer, and the rest of the land will continue to be developed in coming years to provide another outdoor recreational area for the city’s residents.
In other business, the commission:
- Tentatively approved a site plan for a new Taco Bell located on 2nd Avenue SW south of Buffalo Wild Wings in the Save-A-Lot parking lot. The approval is contingent upon the removal of a lot line being removed at next month’s meeting.
- Approved a short form subdivision to create two lots on Cleveland Avenue SW between 7th Street SW and Logan Street SW.
- Approved a short form subdivision at 1824 Fromhold Road NW to combine two lots into one lot.
- Approved a short form subdivision, Grands Pointe, on County Road 1402 to create five lots.
- Approved a short form subdivision, COBO Subdivision, on Scott Street NW and St. Joseph Street NW to divide one lot into two lots.
- Approved a short form subdivision, Catoma Lake Subdivision, on County Road 1402 to create two lots.
- Approved a short form subdivision, Meadowbrook Subdivision, to divide one lot into two lots.
