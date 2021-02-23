Frederick Dawson Holloway of Cullman, known locally to friends as “Noah,” died as a result of injuries he sustained in the plane crash Saturday, Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Tuesday.
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area about a half mile west of the airfield and claimed the life of pilot John T. Sigman Sr., 70, of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Holloway was the aircraft’s other occupant and suffered serious injuries in the accident.
Kilpatrick said Sigman’s family members had informed authorities that Sigman had come to Cullman with an interest in potentially purchasing the aircraft. Officials will disclose the aircraft’s ownership once the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has examined its records in detail, said Airport Manager Ben Harrison.
Harrison said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The plane was a small single-engine craft housed at the airport, where Saturday’s flight originated.
