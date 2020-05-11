FAIRVIEW— Pizza Done Right in Fairview took advantage of the COVID-19 shutdown to clean and paint inside the building. But that got manager Latonia Burden and owner Cindy Reid thinking. What about outside the building?

On Monday, May 11, the first day restaurants could reopen for inside dining, the restaurant unveiled its new mural by artist Bethany Kerr.

“We thought it would be fun to do a mural,” said Reid. She and Burden looked to Pinterest for inspiration, finding a design from Murals for Chicago Pizza that whetted their appetite. They contacted Kerr, who has done several murals in the area, and told her, “You’re the artist, do what you want with it.”

Kerr began painting at 9 a.m. on Monday and was done by that afternoon. The design features pizza slices that make wing patterns, where people can insert themselves in the mural and take a pizza wing selfie. She added her own touches and made an addition requested by Burden: a spot for dog selfies.

“People walk their dogs through the park all the time and I thought it would be fun to have a place where dogs can take their pictures,” she said.

Patrons - and pawtrons - can take selfies at the new mural and sit outside to enjoy slices of pie; the restaurant will soon have outside seating in the back. In the meantime, Reid said they are taking a slow approach to reopening, limiting restaurant hours from 3-7 p.m.