One of North Alabama’s largest antique engine and tractor shows returns to Athens next month at a new location in celebration of rural American farming heritage. Set for Aug. 4-5, the Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days combines antique farm equipment and old-fashioned concessions with live music and family-friendly fun and games taking visitors back to the “good ol’ days.” The 31st annual event will be held at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena.
Presented by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association (PCAETA), the Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days is considered one of the best antique engine shows in Alabama offering festivalgoers a chance to see an array of farm equipment including gasoline and steam engines in action, horse-drawn equipment, antique tractors, cars, and trucks and other farming collectibles.
The two-day event also offers a variety of flea market, parts and handmade craft vendors and old-fashioned concessions. Other activities for families to enjoy including wheat threshing exhibits, tractor slow races, a skillet throw contest for ladies and pedal pull for the kids.
A tractor parade ride is planned for Friday, Aug. 4 departing the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena at 10 a.m. Spectators can catch a glimpse of the 25 mile parade along Easter Ferry Road, Morris Road, Hwy
127, Hays Mill Road, Edgewood Road and Elm Street. The 40-60 tractors also drive down a portion of the Richard Martin Rails to Trails in Elkmont, Alabama, following lunch provided by the Limestone County Cattleman’s Association. A fish fry follows at 5 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Arena and live music featuring Daniel Jones and Houston Ridge Bluegrass Band gets underway at 5:30 p.m.
Gates open at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The event takes place at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena located at 18032 Buck Island Road/AL Hwy 99. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 12 years old and under. Parking is free. For more information, call Justin Romine at 256-762-2739, Allen Dement at 256-431-0619 or Eli Wallace at 256-497-1264 or visit the Piney Chapel Antique Engine Tractor Association Facebook page.