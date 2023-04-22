After a three year absence, the Pilot Club of Cullman’s Administrative Professionals Fashion Show and Luncheon next Wednesday, April 26, is being welcomed back with a record number of community donations.
Club member Peggy Harris said the fashion show is one of the organization’s primary fundraising efforts with proceeds being distributed to its three signature projects: The Field of Miracles, Project Lifesaver — which provides rapid response to missing persons suffering from cognitive conditions like Alzheimer’s, dementia or autism — and Pilot Light Home, a 24/7 foster care facility in Cullman.
Harris said in the past, the event has averaged around $7,500 in donations each year, but as of Wednesday, April 19, the organization has received roughly four times that amount ($29,250) due in part to the fundraising efforts of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Sponsorship Coordinator and fellow club member Nancy Moore.
Moore adapted the organization’s previous system of seeking corporate sponsorship, which relied on participants entering their own desired donation amounts, by developing a tiered system — from Bronze to Diamond — with a specific dollar amount listed with each of the five rankings.
Moore said she originally set herself a personal goal of raising $5,000 in corporate sponsorships for the event and “never in [her] wildest dreams” thought when she approached the owner of Lake League Real Estate Melissa Curtis, that she would agree to a $5,000 sponsorship.
“But she said yes,” Moore said.
Curtis — who had already signed on as the presenting sponsor for CPRST’s Strawberry Festival through Moore — said her daughter was born with a number of disabilities which resulted in her being bound to a wheelchair and requiring constant care. She said when she was informed of the Pilot Club’s projects and their focus on addressing the therapeutic needs of the community, the decision to donate was an easy one.
“Anytime I can help others with disabilities, it’s a must. So, it was a no brainer for me to help out with those projects, and come on! ... It’s about fashion,” Curtis said.
Having already met her goal, Moore said her confidence level grew as she continued to visit businesses and added to her growing list of sponsors. At the same time, Harris said replies to the club’s mailed sponsorship and ticket requests were also being received.
“What this tells me, is that the Cullman community has a great heart,” Moore said.
Which is not a new revelation to Harris, who said she has been aware of the area’s generosity for decades after the construction of the Pilot Light Home was fully funded through community efforts.
“Cullman’s community heart was exhibited way back in 1996 when the Pilot Light Home was built. When it was finished nothing was owed because Buettners and Walker Brothers and home builders and, just, people came together. I think one of the fundraisers was to buy bricks. Different clubs picked a room and furnished a room, so it was move in ready when it was finished,” Harris said.
Next week’s Fashion Show will be held at The Venue at Cotton Creek, with doors opening at 10 a.m. and will feature styles provided by 12 local boutiques. Attendees will be able to browse the clothing from these vendors until lunch — catered by Newk’s Eatery — will be served at 11:30 a.m., with the fashion show following shortly after at 11:45 a.m.
The Pilot Club would like to thank the following list of participating sponsors:
*This story was updated on Saturday, April 22, to correct a misprint and provide the corrected time and date for the event.