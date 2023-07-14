Cullman Regional recently added physicians to its medical group.
Board-certified general surgeon D’Lisa Bitterly, MD, to the Medical Group. Dr. Bitterly obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Texas at San Antonio and her Medical Doctorate from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Following her medical education, she completed her internship in general surgery at University of North Carolina Medical Center and her residency in general surgery at Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base.
Bitterly has served as US Airforce Lieutenant Colonel and general surgeon at Joint Base Langley and Fort Eustis Medical Center at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia and Navy Medical Center at Portsmouth Navy Base in Portsmouth, Virginia, among others. She's received numerous recognitions and awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal in 2020.
Bitterly is caring for patients with Cullman Regional Medical Group Surgical Arts, 1930 AL-157.
General Surgeon Bailey Meherg, DO, will begin seeing patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group Surgical Arts on Aug. 1.
Meherg completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Alabama, followed by her medical degree at William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Miss. She then completed her General Surgery residency at Brookwood Baptist Health in Birmingham, where she served as Chief Resident (2022-2023).
OBGYN Taylor Massengill, MD is now seeing patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group OB-GYN Clinic located, 1948 AL157, Professional Office Building 1, Suite 330
Massengill completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Alabama, followed by her medical degree at the University of Alabama School of Medicine. She then completed her residency at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. Massengill has been practicing in Cullman as a member the Cullman Regional staff since 2020.
Board-certified Family Practice physician Haley Mabrey, MD will care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group Internal & Family Medicine Clinic located in POB 1, Suite 450, beginning Aug. 31.
Mabrey completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by her medical degree at the University of Alabama School of Medicine. She then completed her residency at Montgomery Family Medicine in Montgomery. Mabrey has been practicing in Cullman as a member the Cullman Regional staff since 2020.
For more information on these physicians, visit CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.