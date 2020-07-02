Family Physician Amber Whitfield, MD, has joined the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Whitfield is a graduate of Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss., and completed medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. She completed her post-doctoral training at the University of Alabama Huntsville and North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Whitfield is most passionate about providing the highest-quality medical care so that patients can be as healthy as possible.
Whitfield will be is accepting new patients at Cullman Regional Family Care & Internal Medicine located at 1948 AL Highway 157, Professional Office Building 1, Suite 450B
Prior to joining Cullman Regional’s team, Whitfield has been serving patients in hospitals around north Alabama for nearly 10 years. She and her husband, Nathan, have 2 children, Anson and Harrison, and reside in Decatur. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, spending time with family and shopping.
