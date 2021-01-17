If you’re interested in becoming a phlebotomist, medication assistant or certified nursing assistant, you can register for those programs at Wallace State Community College and complete training in less than two months. Two phlebotomy courses will be offered, with the first starting later this month, and Medication Assistant and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will begin in February.
The Phlebotomy program is a seven-week part-time program that will meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hanceville campus. Class instruction will be held from Jan. 26-March 11, with clinical rotations beginning the week of March 15. A second round of classes will be offered from March 23-May 13. A maximum of 15 students will be accepted into each session.
A phlebotomist draws quality blood samples from patients or blood donors and prepares those specimens for medical testing. Because many patients have phobias when it comes to blood and needles and giving blood can be the most difficult part of an office visit, the phlebotomy technician must create an atmosphere of trust and confidence with patients while drawing blood specimens in a skillful, safe and reliable manner.
The cost for the Phlebotomy program is $900 and includes course materials, malpractice insurance, certification examination, CPR certification and drug screening. Additional fees and expenses and prerequisites also apply.
The CNA program is a five-week part-time program beginning Feb. 5, with four weeks of classroom and lab instruction and two days of clinical rotation. The classroom component will be completed online. Lab times and clinical shifts will be on Fridays and Saturdays. Free childcare provided by Wallace State and After School Labs (https://helloafterschool.com/) will be available on Saturday instruction days at Hanceville Elementary School. A maximum of 24 students will be accepted into the CNA program.
Certified nursing assistants work closely with patients and their families in hospitals, long-term care facilities and home-health agencies. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, students will be eligible to sit for the state board exam, become certified, and be listed on the Alabama Nurse Aide Registry.
The cost for the CNA program is $900 and includes course materials, malpractice insurance, and drug screening. Additional fees and expenses and prerequisites also apply.
The Medication Assistant training program is a part-time program with four weeks of classroom and lab and two weeks of clinical rotation. It prepares students to administer routine medications to patients in nursing facilities, assisted living environments, correctional institutions and more. The career path is similar to CNA program, giving students the opportunity to work under licensed nurses who can train you to move up even further in your career goals.
The Medication Assistant class will at Wallace State will be held Feb. 8-March 5, from 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The cost is $900 and includes all course materials, malpractice insurance and drug screening. Additional fees and expenses and prerequisites apply.
For more information or to register, contact the Center for Career and Workforce Development at 256.352.8386 or visit www.wsccalumni.org/ccwd.
