Eric Phillips has announced his candidacy for Good Hope City Council Place 2.
In a statement, Phillips said, "After much prayer and deliberation, I am excited to announce that I am running for Good Hope City Council Place 2. I love this city and I look forward to listening to your concerns and representing you fairly. I have served on the city’s planning commission in a voluntary position for the past 5 years and I have been encouraged to take the next step as a city council member.
"I have lived in Good Hope for the past 10 years and I am so proud to call it home. I married my wife, Natacha Calvert Phillips 10 years ago and am proud to be a part of the Calvert family. We have a seven year old girl named Maggie and soon to be three year old son, Mayer. I want to do what is in the best interest for my family as well as you and yours. I believe that we live in an amazing city. Let’s work together to make it even better!"
