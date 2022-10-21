Wallace State Community College recently inducted more than 90 students into the Phi Theta Kappa Alpha Chi Tau Chapter Honor Society. Alpha Chi Tau is the official chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society at Wallace State Community College.
The purpose of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize and encourage scholarship among associate-degree students. To achieve this purpose, Phi Theta Kappa provides opportunities for the exchange of ideas and for stimulation of interest in continuing academic excellence.
“One of the strong suits of the Alpha Chi Tau chapter is that we have a high induction rate each year,” said sponsor Brandon Smith. “Alpha Chi Tau has been a REACH chapter for the last several years because we have a substantial number of students who qualify and accept membership into Phi Theta Kappa. We have some very smart and talented students at WSCC.”
Wallace State holds two induction ceremonies each year in the fall and spring semesters. Area students recently inducted into the Alpha Chi Tau Chapter include:
- Addison: Brilyn Bell Dover, Josie Beth Riddle, Emma Claire Ridgeway
- Albertville: Tania Ramirez-Garcia
- Altoona: Mia Martinez, Megan Tucker
- Athens: Lilly Catherine Stanford
- Birmingham: Victoria Lee
- Blountsville: Berenice Marleni Velazquez
- Bremen: Emma Dodd
- Cleveland: Gabriel Weems
- Courtland: Atyah L. Jones
- Crane Hill: Madison Perdue
- Cullman: Joseph Arriaga Aguilar, Logan Cade Caldwell, Rudi Lashae Derrick, Kinlee Garrison, Bella Gingrich, Brooklyn Hankey, Fiayla Herc, Riley Holmes, Reid Huddleston, Jeb Jarrett, Alexandra Johnson, Ryleigh Jones, Colton Lane Lindsey, Skye McRea, Janice Ruggiero, Ellanora Slusser, Savanna Smith, Thomas Jackson Stanford, Paris Stricklin, Michaela Tillery
- Dora: Lauren Dill, Ali Hollis, Aiden Howard, Amillia Tucker, Wilson Washington
- Double Springs: Alicia Makayla Lindsey, Hannah Grace Martin
- Falkville: Kaden Bennett, Logan Brooks, Aubrey Goodwin, Ashton Kelley, Jared Smith
- Fultondale: Jennifer Wickert
- Fyffe: Carlie Johnson
- Grant: Elizabeth Slone Butler
- Guntersville: Shelby Bennett
- Hanceville: Ivey Lynn Bynum, Naomi Janice Dervis, Joe Lesnansky, Logan Lisle
- Hayden: Isabella M. Eison, Gabrielle M. Henry, Caidyn Rochell
- Horton: Hallie Holmes, Kaitlyn Knowles
- Huntsville: Halie Danielle Jones, Tamar Roberts
- Jasper: Karley Maliah Cain, Moree McDonald
- Joppa: Isabel Horton
- Logan: Ryan Hancock
- McCalla: Chelsea Bryant
- Morris: Laney Paige King
- Moulton: Anna Clare Hutto
- Muscle Shoals: Taylor Beth Wilson
- Oneonta: Storm Edgil, Alexa Espinoza, Lona JoAnn Henderson, Catherine Robertson Hinds, Hannah Grace Hyde, Zachary Teal, Haley Thomas
- Pinson: Jasmyne Washington
- Remlap: Paxton Conrad
- Somerville: Abigail Watkins
- Springville: Annaka Self
- Toney: Lacey Reyer
- Trafford: Lacey Rhodes, Jami Sullins
- Trussville: Jennifer Lee Chamness
- Vinemont: Shaylynn Barnett, Savannah Drake, Skyla Pair, Abigail Roy, Dustin Matthew Speake
- Warrior: Reagan Armstrong, Lane Baltzer, Heather Fox, Starla Fuller
- Wellington: Lexi Weber
Phi Theta Kappa is the only internationally accepted honor society serving institutions which offer associate-degree programs. Membership is given added significance by the fact that the Society is recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges.
Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended by invitation only. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in an associate-degree program, have completed at least twelve hours of course work leading to an associate degree, have a grade point average of 3.5 or better, exhibit good moral character, and possess recognized leadership qualities.
The members of Alpha Chi Tau are involved in the following activities: mentoring programs with at-risk students in area high schools, tutorial relationships with Wallace State students, community-service projects in Cullman County and in neighboring counties, and programs sponsored by Wallace State and other institutions to promote academic enrichment.
Priority registration for the Spring 2023 semester will begin on Oct. 24, with classes beginning Jan. 9 for regular and Mini Term I. A second mini term will start on March 8. Online Flex Start courses will begin the weeks of Jan. 16 and Jan. 23.
For more information, visit wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000.