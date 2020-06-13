DODGE CITY — A breakfast at Jack’s turned into a windfall for the town of Dodge City, which the council used to pay off the remaining balance on what it owed on the new Wendell McDonald Bridge.
Town Clerk Vickie Ogletree went through the Jack’s drive-thru one morning, and got more change than she anticipated. Puzzled, she went two more times with the same result. She told Mayor Tawana Canada that she suspected the restaurant was not collecting the town’s half-cent sales tax. So she checked with the state Department of Revenue and discovered her suspicions were correct. Instead of 9 percent sales tax, the restaurant was collecting 8.5 percent.
A half penny makes a big difference. The town received a check in the amount of $50,919.48 for three years of back taxes. “We nearly flipped out,” said Ogletree.
“That’s wonderful,” said Councilwoman Inez McDonald.
“How about we take that and pay off the bridge?” Canada proposed. The council approved the plan, paying off the remaining $41,999.84 it owed for building the new bridge.
The town council also approved a $1,000 donation to the Good Samaritan Clinic, the same amount it provided last year.
The back-to-school sales tax holiday, July 18-19, was also approved by the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.