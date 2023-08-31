It’s usually one of the best local weekends all autumn long from one year to the next, and this year looks to be no different: On Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15, Cullman’s Peinhardt Living History Farm will open its historic gates and invite visitors to take a firsthand glimpse into the way rural life in north Alabama looked not so very long ago.
Since the 1990s, the Peinhardt Farm on the city’s western edge has hosted the annual Peinhardt Farm Days, a weekend of hands-on, family-friendly fun that also offers insight into the rhythms of local farm life during the waning days of the Deep South’s early industrial era. Hosted by the The Peinhardt Living History Farm Foundation, the annual outing is filled with live demonstrations — staffed by knowledgable local volunteers — that provide an up-close look at tasks from saw milling to syrup making, all to vividly illustrate Cullman County’s agricultural past.
Reflecting local farming in the decades just before WWII, Peinhardt Farm Days annually revives the memory of an especially significant period — a time when “monumental changes were occurring in agriculture” locally, according to the Peinhardt Foundation.
Mechanized farming at the time was still in its local infancy, as the area’s farmers began to transition from “animal-drawn power, to tractor and engine power,” the Foundation says. “Electricity was being installed in homes in north Alabama. Many changes were occurring during this time period on the family farm in north Alabama. The dedicated volunteers and Peinhardt family teach the community about this historic time using the beautiful working farm of the late Carl and Irene Peinhardt.”
This year, Farm Days is bringing more area vendors on site to offer food, handmade crafts, and unique art items to add to the weekend’s fall-festival feel. It’s all perfectly timed to round out a perfect autumn weekend, complementing SEC football on Saturday (with Alabama and Auburn playing Arkansas and LSU, respectively) and the Oct. 14 finale of the Cullman County Fair just across town.
Farm Days this year will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday., Oct. 14 and from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Gates each day will close one hour before the event’s ending time.
Peinhardt Farm Days is free to attend for children ages 2 and under, and $10 per guests for all others. Pets aren’t allowed except for service animals, and accessibility may be limited for those with disabilities across the farm’s varied terrain. The farm is located at 1711 Talley Ho Street in west Cullman, just off U.S. 278 on the east side of the highway’s intersection with Interstate 65.
Visit peinhardtfarm.com online, or find the farm’s Facebook page (under Peinhardt Living History Farm) for more information about the farm and its educational mission, as well as the event itself.