Since the 1990s, an October trip to the grounds of the Peinhardt Living History Farm has marked the area’s first true taste of autumn for local families. COVID-19 put a crimp in that tradition over the past two years as the annual Peinhardt Farm Day was temporarily canceled, but this year the nonprofit-hosted event is back — and bigger than it was before.
Peinhardt Farm Day returns for 2022 as an expanded hands-on tour of Cullman’s agricultural past, spread this year over both Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Staffed by local experts who recreate the old ways of what life on the farm was like in the 1930s and 1940s, the fall festival features real recreations and authentic demonstrations of the north Alabama area’s farming practices of the past.
The early-20th century period, said the The Peinhardt Living History Farm Foundation, “was chosen because of all the monumental changes occurring in agriculture” at the time, as agriculture shifted “from animal-drawn power to tractor and engine power. Electricity was being installed in homes in north Alabama. Many changes were occurring and the dedicated volunteers and Peinhardt family use their own experiences to teach the community using the beautiful working farm of Carl and Irene Peinhardt.”
Walking the grounds of the historic 40-acre property feels like a true step back in time: Farm Day recruits volunteers drawn from the ample supply of agriculturally well-informed farmers and other knowledgable locals who recall the farming skills that date to the area’s early mechanized period, walking guests through a wide variety of practices that kept local agriculture alive and thriving.
“Both old and young enjoy seeing and reminiscing about all of the antique farm and home items in the well-stocked museums,” the foundation explained. “Activities may include learning how to make quilt samplers, how turpentine is made, watching cotton being ginned, hearing old time music, walking through the one room schoolhouse, seeing mules, competing in a sack race, and much more.”
Farm Day is fun, in part, because the educational stuff comes packaged inside what’s typically a picture-perfect early-fall outing. Live music and food vendors will be spread across the farm grounds, accompanied by hands-on activities that send people home with pumpkins, cotton, sweet potatoes, blue bird houses, apple pigs, wooden pegs, crosscut saw rounds, and more.
Peinhardt Farm Day will take place at the Peinhardt Living History Farm (located at 1711 Talley Ho Street in Cullman, just east of the 308 Exit on Interstate 65). The event kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 15 and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 16, with gates open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Admission is $10 per person, with guests ages 2 and younger admitted free.
Visit www.peinhardtfarm.com for more on this year’s Farm Day, as well as more information about the Peinhardt Living History Farm.