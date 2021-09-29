For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has scuttled plans for Peinhardt Farm Day, the community-wide Saturday outing that gives guests an up-close look at life in local agriculture from days gone by.
Held on the sprawling grounds of Cullman’s Peinhardt Living History Farm, Farm Day throws open the gates for one Saturday each October to showcase local farmers and skilled craftspeople at work using 1930s-era tools to accomplish a variety of rural chores ranging from smithing and syrup-making to running and old-time sawmill and grinding grain at the grist mill.
Farm Day has fallen victim for two years in a row to the pandemic’s effects on scheduled school outings, as well as concerns over public safety at the general-admission event. “We hope to be back next year,” the nonprofit stated on its website.
Though this year’s Farm Day won’t go on as usual, the Peinhardt Living History Farm Foundation (which operates the farm and related events) welcomes donations at any time of year. To make a contribution, send a check in any amount to: Peinhardt Living History Farm Foundation, P.O. Box 1938, Cullman, AL, 35056.
