A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, has claimed the life of a Waynesville, Ga. man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jasper Thomas Woods, 50, was attempting to cross the interstate when he was struck by a 2011 Nissan Rogue, driven by Norma Quintanilla, 27, of Nashville, Tenn. Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 291 mile marker near Colony. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
