A single-vehicle crash at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, has claimed the life of a Cullman woman. Tressie Laura Wisner, 78, was a pedestrian in the roadway who was fatally injured when she was struck by a 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by Joshua Nathan Waldrop, 42, of Cullman.
Wisner was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near Cullman County 1147, approximately seven miles west of Cullman. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.