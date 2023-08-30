A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Virginia Beach, Va., man.
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Daniel L. Johnson, 48, was killed when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Explorer driven by Julie M. Phillips, 24, of Hanceville. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near Jochum Road, approximately one mile south of Hanceville.
Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.
