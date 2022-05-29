A Cullman woman who taught thousands of area elementary students about farm life, was killed Saturday afternoon in a two car collision.
According to a statement released from the Cullman Police Department, Pat Peinhardt, 82, died when the Ford pickup she was driving southbound on Main Avenue, collided with a Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th street at the intersection of Main Avenue. The driver of the Cooper was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked contact Sgt. Joey Duncan at 256-734-1434.
Thousands of Cullman County Elementary students learned about life on a working farm from Peinhardt when they took field trips to the Peinhardt Living History Farm for its annual School Days events. Students learned how farmers tended to field crops and farm animals.