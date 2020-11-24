A half a dozen or so “turkeys” took the plunge into Smith Lake over the weekend to raise funds for the Cullman Public Library System and support Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank.
In exchange for a $15 registration fee and canned goods, participants got to dip their toes - or do a full-body plunge - into the water at Smith Lake. In addition to bragging rights, they also received a medal and the opportunity to win a raffle ticket for $25 gift certificates to Warehouse Discount Groceries and Southern Eats.
It was a balmy 71 degrees on land when the participants ran into the shallow waters off Smith Lake beach. Addison Patterson was pretty quick to run right back out, but Georgia Dowdy, 8, Madeline Dowdy, 11, and Spencer Freeman, also 11, stayed to wage a water fight.
It was the Friends of the Cullman Public Library System’s first “Turkey Plunge,” but organizers said it won’t be the last.
“We’re chilling with our first gobblers,” said Friends’ President Tanya Allcorn. “This was so much fun and we’d love to see it grow each year.”
