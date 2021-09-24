Parkside teacher Tracey Jones has been selected as a state finalist for a 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Alabama State School Board representative Dr. Cynthia McCarty visited Parkside this week to congratulate Jones. She and five other finalists will be recognized by Governor Kay Ivey at a luncheon in Montgomery next month.
“It is such an honor to have been chosen as a state finalist,” said Jones. “Because mathematics is in every aspect of our lives it is important for students to be provided the tools to become mathematical thinkers. I pride myself with my ability to build relationships with my students in order to help connect their interests with the curriculum.”
The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. The President may award up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.
Jones is also a National Board Certified teacher with 24 years of teaching experience.
