BAILEYTON — Teachers at Parkside Elementary School did a little “shopping” at the old Baileyton Fire Department Friday in advance of the town opening up the donation site to the rest of the community.
The town invited teachers to come fill up bags with school supplies Friday. The fire department, at 390 Fire Station Road, will be open to the public on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The town is asking for a $20 donation for a bag of items or $40 for a box. Some items are priced differently, depending on their retail value.
Town councilman Dewayne Sumner said that by around 1 p.m. on Friday, about 25 teachers from the school had been through the fire department, picking out items from crayons to pipe cleaners to glue guns and pencils and paper.
Among them were first grade teachers Tamala Weaver and Magan Grigsby, along with school secretary Jessie Gorham.
“Sometimes the kids come to the office and need something they just don’t have,” said Gorham.
“Teachers have to buy so much out of their own pockets, we were glad we could do this for them,” said Sumner.
The donations the town receives for the merchandise - donated by a local merchant - will be used for improvements to its 20-acre park and other capital improvements.
Prominent fixtures of the park are the town’s ballfields, which they hope to see filled with players this summer. Sign up for summer ball has begun and sign up sheets will be available at the fire station on the Saturdays the “store” is open.
“We hope to have a lot of kids playing this year,” said Mayor Windell Calloway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.