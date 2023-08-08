BAILEYTON — Local “back-to-school bashes” have become a staple community event in municipalities across Cullman County hoping to ease the transition into a new school year for students in their areas, but the event at Parkside on Saturday, Aug. 5, went above and beyond due to what school officials said was largely thanks to the residents of Baileyton.
The usual games, inflatable water slides or bounce houses — and even the occasional live musical performance or food truck — could be found lining the parking lot at Parkside, but students and their families attending the event were also given the added bonus of being able to check off the majority of school supplies they would need to begin the year.
Principal Caleb Elrod said preparations for the event began well before the end of the last school year when local churches and businesses began reaching out in March to ask about what school supplies would be needed. He provided lists in May and spent the summer gathering and collecting the items distributed on Saturday.
Members of local churches and the Parkside Outreach organization gifted incoming students with new backpacks, water bottles and even shoes and socks they would need to begin the new school year. An enclosed trailer was even transformed into a makeshift salon to provide students with free haircuts.
Kayla Yaeger waited outside the trailer while her eight-year-old son, Trevin, had his shaggy summer hair cut into a more yearbook ready look. Yaeger, a mom to three boys, said it can be a financial burden for parents to purchase all of the supplies children need for school and that events like this one make the process significantly less stressful.
“With the way everything is right now, with inflation and the costs of everything going up, parents need help,” she said.
It wasn’t only Parkside students who benefitted from the community effort. Baileyton residents were sure to include educators as well, and Elrod said teachers were very specific when creating their lists. Everything from Ticonderoga pencils to Crayola crayons and even scientific calculators have already been placed within classrooms.
“We couldn’t do this without the Baileyton community. They’ve just been amazing. Every single school supply our teachers needed have already been donated.”
Elrod said the event gives students the opportunity to begin the school year on equal footing with their peers, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances. While a ripped binder and off-brand crayons may not seem like a huge issue to adults, he said those things are important to students.
“Everybody has the same stuff and they [students] aren’t having to worry about their friends maybe noticing that they have the same used binder that they had last year or something like that. They are all getting new stuff and it’s all the same,” he said.
Cullman County School students with last names beginning with A-K return to school Wednesday, Aug. 9, while those with last names beginning with L-Z return Thursday, Aug. 10. All Cullman City School students return to school on Wednesday, Aug. 9.