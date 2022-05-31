While an Australian research team has recently discovered a potential breakthrough in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), parents should be advised not to abandon safe sleep practices for their infants.
Using dried blood samples taken via routine heel pricks at the time of birth, researchers from Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney found lower levels of the enzyme Butyrylcholinesterase (BChE) in children who had died from SIDS compared to healthy children. Matching 26 babies who died from SIDS and 41 from other causes to 655 control cases.
Director of Maternity Services at Cullman Regional Medical Center Jade Lecroix is adamant that parents continue to follow the American Association of Pediatrics guidelines.
“I would say the number one most important thing is for babies to be put to sleep in a supine position [sleeping on their back] for up to one year, especially in babies born early or with a low birth weight,” Lecroix says.
Adding that past recommendations against back sleeping were based on the belief that children would be prone to asphyxiating when spitting up during sleep, but current evidence shows no indication that children are unable to clear their airways when back sleeping.
Lacroix also says that in the event that children become mobile enough to put themselves in a different position to sleep, it is recommended to consult with a pediatrician to best determine the safest sleeping practices on an individual basis.
Lacroix also recommends:
-Using a firm sleep surface with tight-fitting sheets and no other bedding
-Sharing a room for at least six months to a year, but not sharing a bed. Instead letting the child sleep in a bassinet or a pack-and-play
-Avoid the presence of stuffed animals while sleeping, including pacifier holders with stuffed animals
-Having the child sleep with a pacifier
-Avoid exposure to smoke and/or alcohol
-Avoid overheating. While many parents are concerned with children being cold, it is not recommended for children to wear more than 1 additional layer of clothing than adults.
While CDC data shows that from 2015-2019 Alabama had the second highest rate of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) — which includes SIDS and deaths from other unknown causes —at 175.8 per 100,000, Lacroix is hopeful that new findings can lead to fewer deaths.
“The Academy of Pediatrics is very clear about the importance on continued research, with the ultimate goal being to eliminate deaths entirely,” Lacroix says.