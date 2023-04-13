April is cleanup month in Alabama as communities statewide get on board for the “Don’t Drop it on Alabama” volunteer litter pickup campaign promoted each year by nonprofit People Against a Littered State (PALS).
But in Cullman County, this Saturday (April 15) is an especially focused day for pitching in, as organized cleanup efforts kick off at 8 a.m. in more than a dozen communities across the area.
The Cullman County and citywide cleanup effort calls in specially placed dumpsters, conveniently located in easy-to-find spots in each of the 16 locations taking part. Officially, the cleanup runs from 8 a.m. until noon everywhere, though PALS welcomes volunteers to stick around as long as it takes for their neighborhoods to look litter-free once more.
PALS’ Spring Cleanup takes place in April each year in cities and rural communities throughout the state, with all supporting cleanup materials — including large trash bags and smaller bags that can fit inside a car — provided at no cost to all participants. The organization estimates the annual effort saves Alabama taxpayers “millions of dollars through the cleanup efforts of thousands of dedicated volunteers” who participate.
Though sprucing up communities is the goal, some items are off-limits for placing in PALS dumpsters. Those include paint, tires, chemicals, and similar hazardous materials; visit the nonprofit’s website at www.alpals.org for details on which materials to skip as well as information on all the cleanup items that PALS provides at no cost.
Cleaning up can be as simple as staking out a spot near your home: PALS encourages anyone who’s free this Saturday to pick up litter up and down the roadways close to where they live (while being safety aware of traffic), and to place smaller amounts of locally-collected trash in their regular weekly garbage for disposal.
Here’s a list of each of the 16 locations across the county where extra dumpsters will be available for Saturday’s PALS Spring Cleanup:
- Cullman
- - West Elementary School
- - East Elementary School
- - Cullman High School
- Hanceville City Hall (behind the building)
- Good Hope City Hall
- Vinemont First Baptist Church
- West Point Town Hall
- Dodge City Fire Station
- Fairview Community Park (across from the Fairview Superette)
- Baileyton Town Hall
- Holly Pond (Lions Club Park)
- Cold Springs School
- Garden City (maintenance area)
- Colony Community Center
- Jones Chapel School
- Crane Hill / Sulphur Springs