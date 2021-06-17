Some of Cullman County’s best landscaping was recognized Wednesday during the Cullman County People Against a Littered State’s annual Beautification Award Luncheon. 

After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, PALS was able to host the luncheon this year at Camp Meadowbrook to give out the annual award to businesses and schools that were nominated by members of the community for making Cullman County more beautiful.

PALS President Cherrie Haney said the nonprofit is made up of volunteers who are concerned by the litter crisis in their communities, and she thanked everyone who continues to help out with litter pickups or in other ways, as well as the governmental entities and departments 

“It takes a lot of people to keep litter picked up in Cullman County, so we appreciate all the help,” she said. 

Nominations for this year’s award came in at the end of May, and a group of judges from outside of Cullman County traveled around the area at the beginning of June to get a look at each nominee’s design, maintenance, general appearance, litter control and planting.

Each recipient of a beautification award received a certificate at Wednesday’s luncheon, and will soon have a sign installed at their building to show off their achievement. 

This year’s beautification awards included: 

Carlton’s Italian Restaurant

Camp Meadowbrook

Cullman County Economic Development

St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church

Cullman County Courthouse

Webb Wheel

Rehau

Cullman City Board of Education

Cullman High School

Cullman Middle School

East Elementary School

Cullman City Primary School

Cullman Electric Cooperative

Cullman City Hall

Cullman County PALS also awarded this year’s Clean Campus awards at the luncheon, with East Elementary School receiving second place and Hanceville Elementary School taking home the first place certificate.

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

