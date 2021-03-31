Cullman County residents have a chance to beautify their communities next month when Cullman County People Against a Littered State hosts their annual County/City Cleanup.
This year’s cleanup is set for April 17 from 8 a.m. to noon, and everyone in the county is encouraged to get out and pick up some of the trash that has accumulated in the communities, said Cullman County PALS President Cherrie Haney.
As part of a statewide spring cleaning campaign, Alabama PALS has provided trash bags that will be sent out to every mayor in the county after Easter, she said.
The trash bags will be available from each municipality’s town hall or city hall, and dumpsters will be located in several locations around the county for people to unload their collected trash.
There are a few clubs, businesses and churches who clean up specific areas of the county each year, such as interstate ramps or certain intersections, but there are also many individuals who pick up the area around their homes, Haney said.
She said people who get out to pick up trash during the cleanup usually plan on filling two bags of trash, and while that doesn’t seem like it would be that much, everyone getting out to fill up those two bags can make a big difference in cleaning up the litter around the county.
“Please get out and pick up,” she said. “Even if it’s just a little bit, every little bit helps.”
PALS also provides garbage pickers for those who may not want to get their hands dirty, but the organization does ask that everyone returns the pickers once they are finished for the day, Haney said.
Whether it’s filling a few bags of trash along a few miles of a highway or just picking up in front of their houses, Haney encouraged everyone to take part in the cleanup to do their part in making Cullman County’s beauty show.
“Let’s keep Cullman special by keeping it a cleaner community,” she said.
Dumpsters will be located in the following locations:
- West Elementary
- East Elementary
- Cullman High School
- Cold Springs School
- Baileyton Town Hall
- Colony Community Center
- Crane Hill Sulphur Springs
- Dodge City Fire Station
- Fairview Community Park (across from Fairview Superette)
- Garden City maintenance area
- Good Hope Town Hall
- Hanceville behind City Hall
- Holly Pond - Lions Club Park
- Jones Chapel School
- Vinemont First Baptist Church
- West Point Town Hall
Items that are not accepted in the dumpsters are tires, paint and chemicals, and 55 gallon drums must have multiple punched holes or they are not allowed.
For more information about the cleanup, contact Haney at cherriehaney@bellsouth.net or at 256-531-4222.
