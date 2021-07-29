Graveside service for Jerry Vann Dunn, age 70, of Falkville, will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Caleb Elrod officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in ch…