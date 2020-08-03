GARDEN CITY - Oscar Goodwin has announced his candidacy for Council Place 5 in Garden City.
Goodwin has lived in Garden City his entire life and for six generations his family has also called Garden City home. He is active in Garden City First Baptist where he has lead both Adult Bible studies and taught in Children's Church as a Sunday School teacher. Goodwin earned his degree from Wallace State's Respiratory Therapy program in 2017. Since then he has worked at Decatur Morgan Hospital where he is now a Respiratory Therapist Supervisor working on the medical frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I believe my experience on the frontline in healthcare will help me be vaulable asset to the council when dealing with our community response to COVID-19," he said in a statement.
"My hometown of Garden City may be small, but we have an enormous sense of pride in our community, churches, businesses and each other. In the past, Garden City has experienced trying times such as the closing of our beloved elementary school, the pollution of our beautiful Mulberry River and increase of residents’ utility bills. Also, criminal activities have become increasingly noticeable in our neighborhood. I know that we can do better for the present and future generations of Garden City. I know that we deserve better. Therefore, I am running for the position of Garden City Town Council, place 5, to achieve these goals by working with the town council and our community," he said.
He pledged to chase and obtain every grant dollar available to enhance the city for the betterment of the citizens. "I vow to never increase the citizens’ utility bills or taxes. I will be mindful and tough on crime within our community," said Goodwin. "All in all, if elected I will help the town of Garden City to become better than ever before. Thank you God bless you and God Bless Garden City."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.