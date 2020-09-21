Cullman Regional welcomes board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon Connor Ojard, MD, to the medical staff. A native of Spanish Fort, he received his undergraduate degree from Samford University and his medical degree from the UAB School of Medicine. After medical school, he completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans, LA. Dr. Ojard is particularly interested in robotic and arthroscopic surgeries.
As an Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Ojard specializes in the following conditions:
- Orthopedics
- Joint Replacement Surgery – knee, hip and shoulder
- Arthritis
- Foot & ankle
- Fracture Care
- Hand, wrist & upper extremity care
- Sports Medicine
- Therapy & Rehabilitation
“I look forward to getting to know the Cullman community,” Dr. Ojard said. “I’m excited to offer personalized orthopedic care for my patients in order to improve their overall quality of life.”
Dr. Ojard and his wife, Kristen, have three children Anna James (5), Emerson (3) and Shepard (4 months). In his free time he enjoys running, cooking, fishing, hunting and boating.
Dr. Ojard is currently accepting new patients and has joined the practice of Cullman Primary Care Multi-Specialty Group. Schedule an appointment with Dr. Ojard by calling the Cullman Regional Physician Referral line at 256-735-5600 and asking to connect to Dr. Ojard. For more information about Dr. Ojard or services provided by Cullman Regional, visit online at cullmanregional.com.
