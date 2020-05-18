Joey Orr, current Cullman City Schools Board President, has announced that she is seeking a second term for Place 1.
In a press release, Orr said she believes in being a lifelong learner who can adapt to challenges in the most informed, intentional manner.
“Everyone, at all stages of life, should continue to learn and attain knowledge. I want to use that knowledge and experience to continue the mission of CCS. To do this, I must continue to be a student myself by learning from others as well as my past failures and successes,” she said.
Throughout her four years as a member of the CCS Board, Orr has completed 109 hours of training under the guidance of the Alabama Association of School Boards. These trainings include such topics as “Leadership in Financial Accountability,” “Understanding Dyslexia,” “Best Practices in School-Based Mental Health,” and “Leadership for Developing a Highly Effective Staff.” She also committed to and completed the year-long Cullman Leadership Development Program sponsored by the Cullman Chamber of Commerce.
“It is an honor to serve in this position, and I would truly appreciate your vote in the upcoming Cullman City School Board elections. We are in a very unique situation in our world and our schools right now. I look forward to working with our administration and teachers to meet the needs of our students during these uncertain times,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.