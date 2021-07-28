The 2021 school year is almost here, and Cullman City Schools are preparing to welcome parents and students back on campus for open houses — a return to in-person orientation after the tradition went virtual and socially-distanced last year as a precaution due to the pandemic.
Cullman City Primary School, East Elementary School, West Elementary School, Cullman Middle School and Cullman High School are preparing to welcome students and parents back to campus to meet their teachers, tour the campuses, and get a first-hand look at their child’s school ahead of the new school year.
“We are excited about the 2021-2022 school year and ideally working our way back to normalcy in comparison to the previous year and a half,” Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “Our teachers and administrators have been working extremely hard to get our campuses ready and we’re preparing for a safe and successful new school year.”
East Elementary School and West Elementary School have open house on Thursday, August 5, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Cullman City Primary School will host open house on Friday, August 6 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Cullman Middle School’s open house is set for Monday, August 9 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Cullman High School will host ninth grade and new student orientation on August 9 at 6:30 p.m. On August 10, CHS will be open for parking pass and schedule pick-up for grades 10-12. Parking decals will be sold at Tillman Hall. Schedule pick is set for seniors from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.; juniors from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.; and sophomores from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Cullman High students are strongly encouraged to pre-register and pre-pay for parking decals, which can be purchased online. To obtain a CHS parking decal, students must display a driver’s license and pay $30 cash or check payable to Cullman High School. Parking fees may be paid online in advance at https://cullmancityal.csiepay.com/Views/Payment/Pay.aspx.
Students need to take a screenshot of their receipt to present to receive a decal. Students must purchase a parking decal to park on campus. Student drivers must park on campus each day. Parking fines will be issued to drivers without decals.
