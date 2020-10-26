BAILEYTON — The town of Baileyton’s new town hall is officially open, and the town hosted an open house Sunday afternoon to let its residents get a look at the new municipal building.
The $285,000 town hall, located next to the old town hall on Fire Station Road, features a larger meeting room and raised platform for the council to sit, along with a full kitchen and offices for the mayor and town clerk.
To celebrate the town’s history, the town hall also features several items and information about the town, such as its pride as the inspiration of Grand Ole Opry star Minnie Pearl and an exhibition of the matchstick models of town buildings that were handmade by resident Orby Shedd.
Baileyton Mayor Johnny Dyar thanked town residents Donald and Rhonda Van Zandt for contributing the land on which the new town hall was built.
“We couldn’t have picked a better spot than what we’ve got right now,” he said. “I just want to thank for them for letting the town have it, and we appreciate it from the bottom of our heart.”
Dyar also thanked Walker Brothers, Ltd. and Alan, Terry and Tim Walker for their work on the building, and for all of the other work the company does for the town.
“Without them, this town wouldn’t be what it is today,” he said.
Dyar was also sure to recognize Eddie Clark for his work and perfectionism in making sure the town had everything it needed in its new town hall.
“He went beyond, and every time I came out here he was here doing something,” he said.
To further recognize the Walker family’s contribution to the town, the council has already voted to name Baileyton’s old town hall the Walker Brothers Center.
Outgoing Councilman Gene Sumner proposed the name change during a town council meeting earlier this year.
“As much as the Walker Brothers have done for the Town of Baileyton, and I understand they built this [current council building] and the fire station too, I wanted to run it by the council that we name it the Walker Brothers Center,” he said in the meeting.
Mayor-elect Windell Calloway said the old town hall’s lower floor is already rented out to be used as office space, but the town hall’s main floor will remain available for rent to the members of the community to host their own events once the town is able to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions.
