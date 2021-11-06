In advance of the Nov. 17 Wallace State Community College Future Foundation Luncheon, an online auction is up and running through Nov. 11. The online auction is separate from the Investment Luncheon and attendance at the luncheon is not required to participate in this auction.
Items available in the online auction include international and domestic travel packages; an electric guitar autographed by the Eagles band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Randy Meisner, Don Felder and Glen Frey; autographed posters from Star Wars and Star Trek; culinary experiences; home décor; and more.
The proceeds from the online auction and the Student Investment Luncheon support Wallace State student scholarships.
“Together Again” is the theme for the Nov. 17 Student Investment Luncheon.
“We are excited to be able to come together again with our supporters and the students who benefit from the scholarships they provide,” said Suzanne Harbin, Vice President for Advancement and Innovation. “The luncheon provides more than $200,000 annually for Wallace State student scholarships. For the 2021-2022 academic year, we were able to award 212 students more than $347,000 in scholarship funds.
“I can’t tell you how much these scholarships mean to the students receiving them,” Harbin added. “Sometimes even what may seem like a small amount makes a huge difference to a student who is trying to complete their education and needs some help over a financial hurdle. I’m honored every time we’re able to help a student realize a dream or meet a goal they’ve set for themselves.”
Live and silent auctions will also be held at the Investment Luncheon and will include more international and domestic travel options, sports memorabilia, homemade baked goods, handcrafted items, a special Christmas-themed section and more.
Some of the hand-crafted items include a hand pieced lion quilt donated by Carol Steel and Alabama- and Auburn-themed infant clothing. Sports memorabilia includes a football signed by Paul “Bear” Bryant and other Alabama football players and coaches. In the Christmas section, Wallace State Dance Instructor Brooke Desnoes has donated a “Nutcracker” themed basket that includes tickets to a performance of one of the Allegro Dance Theatre’s performances of “The Nutcracker Clara’s Dream” planned for Nov. 19-21. And local decorating Michael Richards is donating his holiday decorating services.
There will also be a “Buy Now” section, where attendees can immediately purchase select items without competing in the bidding process. Several trips, a champagne and cheese package are among the items offered in the “Buy Now” section.
The Student Investment Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Traditions Bank Arena at Tom Drake Coliseum. For more information about the Student Investment Luncheon or the online auction contact the Wallace State Future Foundation at 256.352.7842 or visit www.wsccfuturefoundation.org/sil21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.