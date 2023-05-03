After enjoying a strong response from its first-ever online auction two summers ago, the North Alabama Agriplex has decided to do it all over again — this time, with a special focus on locally-curated bundles of items and services.
“We have 20 different packages to bid on,” says director Rachel Dawsey, “from a locally-produced ‘honey of the month’ package to locally-made furniture. There’s a Terri Pines golf package up for bid, and a Smith Lake vacation and boat rental that also includes meals at Trident Marina. The idea was to make sure there were multiple items in each bundle.”
This year’s online-only auction opens Thursday, May 4 at noon, and runs continually until the bidding ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Bidders won’t have to tether themselves to the auction site in order to keep pace, says Dawsey: Instead, they can enable the platform’s automatic bidding feature, “so you don’t have to so sit there and watch it if you know beforehand that you want to spend a certain set amount on a bid.”
The Agriplex is making things simple for anyone who wants to take part, hosting the auction right on its main website (agriplex.org) with the bidding set to automatically appear as a feature when the clock strikes 12 p.m. on Thursday.
Proceeds from the auction will go toward the nonprofit’s capital campaign to raise money for a new Community Hub building, and will supplement the in-person auction set to unfold later this year as part of the Agriplex’s Sept. 14 Harvest to Home dinner at Wallace State Community College.
Here’s the schedule for all the programs the Agriplex is hosting in the month of May:
Kids’ Programs
May 4 from 12 — 2 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Forestry 101
Registered forester Tim Thornhill from LP Building Solutions will be on hand to guide students from 6th through 12th grades on a forestry tour that covers both the know-how behind the profession (like identifying trees and exploring how they grow) as well as insights into pursuing forestry as a career.
May 6 from 9 — 9:30 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Sensational Strawberries
Timed to arrive on the date of Cullman’s annual Strawberry Festival, this session for kids ages 5 and older is all about the ruby-red fruit of the moment: Unearth why strawberries grow so well in our area, learn the history of the Strawberry Festival, and sample a variety of tasty local strawberries.
May 11 from 9 — 11 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Weaving
Kids from kindergarten through 6th grade can learn basic weaving techniques and patterns with teacher Allison Kress, while using different colors and textures of yarn and crafting a sampler piece to take home.
May 12 from 10 — 11 a.m. — Little Farmers Preschool Program: Strawberries
Young children ages 3-5 can get in on the strawberry game later this month, when the Agriplex celebrates strawberries with crafts, games, and tastings.
Adult Programs
May 9 at 6 p.m. — Military Veterans & Beginning Farmer: Niche crops and value-added products
County Extension specialist and Sweet Grown Alabama representatives will discuss niche fruits, vegetables, and value-added products that starting farmers might consider adding to their offerings at this free session that also includes a light dinner.
May 11 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Candlemaking
Learn the ancient art of candlemaking and create your own poured soy candle to take home with instructor Marissa Griffin.
May 17 at 12 p.m. — Lunch and Learn: Floral Design 101
Explore the basics of floral design with instructor Jayne Luetzow at this free midday class, where a light lunch will also be provided.