A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. Sunday, June 18, has claimed the life of an Oneonta man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Cristian Alvarado-Hernandez, 19, died when the 2004 Ford pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Alvarado-Hernandez was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford pickup was Jose L. Herandez-Rodriguz, 20, of Guntersville. The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 284 mile marker, approximately two miles south of Arab, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as troopers (ALEA) continue to investigate.