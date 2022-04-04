Pregnancy brain is real—in a good way

House Enrolled Act 1140, which took effect March 14, authorizes pregnant individuals whose family incomes are less than 208% of the federal poverty level to receive low- or no-cost health coverage through Medicaid.

ATLANTA — Georgia is on its way to joining more than a handful of states in providing Medicaid coverage up to one year postpartum. 

The proposal, Senate Bill 338, received approval in the House in a 142-18 vote late Monday night  and now heads to the governor for signature. The bill had received unanimous approval in the Senate in early February.

Once signed by the governor, postpartum Medicaid coverage would be extended from six months to one year. The proposal is backed by $28.2 million in Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget.Many states such as Alabama and Mississippi only cover up to 60 days postpartum. Last year, the state had elected to extend Medicaid state plan benefits from 60 days to six months to postpartum women with incomes up to 220 percent of the federal poverty level.

Georgia is ranked in the top five states for the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, especially among Black women. Health officials link that to new mothers not having adequate health care coverage after birth.  

A few Black females legislators, including Democrat Rep. Karen Bennett, took turns speaking in support of the bill before its approval with just over two hours left into the session.  

“Pregnancy associated deaths occur 181 days up to one year postpartum,” Bennett said. “Expanding Medicaid is the right thing to do … this will go a long way in saving lives and improving health.”

Bennett added that some of the leading causes of pregnancy related deaths include hemorrhage cardiovascular disease and coronary conditions. 

