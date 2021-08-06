Law enforcement is on the scene of an officer involved shooting at Good Hope Campground. One person has reported to have been killed. No law enforcement officers were reported injured.
Graveside services for Krysta Joy Ballew, age 48, of Cullman, will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Cemetery with Dr. David Chambers officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Fun…
Emerson Clarke "E.C." Alston, Jr., 87, of Addison, died Thursday, August 5. Visitation is Saturday, August 7 at Sardis Baptist Church No. 2 in Addison from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m.
Funeral services for James Ottis Sweatmon Jr., are at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 7 at Cullman Funeral Home. Visitation from 5:30-8 p.m., Friday, August 6, at Cullman Funeral Home. Interment will be at Holly Pond Cemetery.
Frank Reynolds, 75, of Greensboro, Ala. passed away July 31, 2021 at UAB Hospital. Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Greensboro Baptist Church. His obituary can be viewed at skeltonfuneralhome.com.
