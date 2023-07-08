More than one generation of Cullman-raised grown-ups can trace some of their most vivid school memories back to teachers — certain teachers (and coaches) who made strong impressions on today’s adults when they were young, and whose influence has only amplified as the years have passed and yesterday’s children, now mature, appreciate anew the instructors whose life lessons have had a way of extending beyond the classroom.
For a lot of kids who attended Cullman City Schools, one of those standout teachers was Dean Green. The wife of late former Cullman mayor (and onetime high school teacher) Donald Green, Dean taught locally for more than 40 years, the later decades of which she spent at Cullman Middle School (CMS) as both a history teacher and coach.
Bearing a gregarious personality, a deep love of country, and an unmistakable voice tailor-made for the classroom, Green taught history and social studies as a fervent believer in the American dream. Her annual summertime field trips to the nation’s capital landmarks in Washington, D.C. were a rite of passage for hundreds of middle schoolers, many of whom returned home with a new, lifelong perspective on patriotism — something former CMS teaching colleague Ernest Hauk said distinguished Green among her peers.
“When I think of Dean Green, I think of patriotism,” Hauk told The Times. “She was the most patriotic person I ever met. Love of country was one of the most important things she tried to impart to her students. Her Veterans Day assemblies were legendary! Dean was one of a kind and I feel blessed to have had her as my friend. She loved life and loved to laugh — she had the sweetest giggle.”
Fellow former CMS colleague Mary Yates told The Times that Green typified many of the principles and ideals that young people aspire to, once they’ve seen them modeled by a mentoring adult.
“Working with Dean Green for many years, I see her as the Proverbial woman,” Yates said. “Her heart radiated a love and enthusiasm for her family, teaching, students, colleagues, and…. her city and country. Dean’s life was lived with kindness and love… and the biggest smile.
“As a teacher she wanted her students to experience history — organizing annual trips to Washington, D.C. We always had the best Veterans Day programs at Cullman Middle School. Dean involved the faculty, students, military, and community leaders.”
Hauk aptly described Green’s gift for tactful candor, a trait lying well outside of academics yet indelible as one of those “soft” personal qualities that conscientious mentors so often incidentally impart, by way of example, to their students.
“Dean loved teaching her students and helping them achieve the best,” he said. “As sponsor of the Cullman Middle School Scholar’s Bowl team, she gave countless hours after school and on weekends. As a co-worker she encouraged everyone to be their best. Her opinions were strong but not argumentative. If she didn’t agree, you’d know it by her simple response of, ‘Well…’”
Though Green indeed was known (and often valued) for holding strong opinions, she always delivered them in good faith — another aspect to her character that endeared the general spirit of academic discourse (not to mention the opinions themselves) to students and fellow teachers alike.
“I cannot say enough good things about Dean Green,” said retired CMS teacher Betty Bullard, who, like Hauk and Yates, taught alongside Green for years. “She was just a super, super lady. A very nice person. She was nice to everybody — and I mean everybody. In coaching, in teaching, and in whatever she did, people loved her. I loved her!”
Even when her ideas differed from those of students or peers, Green’s loyalty as a friend, alongside an unwavering fidelity to her own personal moral code, earned her their listening ear — as well as their respect.
“If each of us could live as Dean Green, with such an energy for life and a deep love for mankind and country,” said Yates, “what a difference it would make in our world. Dean made a difference.”
Born in Decatur in 1935 to Bill and Vera Cole Drake, Dean married Donald in 1959. The couple remained together for more than six decades, with her husband preceding her in death in July of last year. The Greens raised three children: Drew, Jonathan and Donna, who passed away in 2017.