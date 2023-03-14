For the last 17 years, East Elementary Principal David Wiggins has begun each new school year the same way — greeting each student on the sidewalk with one of his famous high fives. After announcing his retirement last Tuesday, March 7, Wiggins doesn’t expect for his successor to carry on this tradition and is confident that he is leaving behind “much more than a high five legacy.”
Wiggins didn’t always have plans to go into education. He said when he first accepted a position in loss prevention with Gayfers Department Store he had plans to go into law enforcement and went as far as participating in several ride alongs with police officers. On one of those rides, officers took a 7-year-old boy and his infant sister into custody after being abandoned by their mother.
At that point Wiggins had only limited interactions with young children — coaching a t-ball team with a friend and leading a cub scout group with his church — but caring for those children as they waited to be admitted into a juvenile home he began to think education “might be the better option for me to make a positive impact for children.”
On Monday, Wiggins was fielding texts and calls from well-wishers who had heard the news of his retirement. It’s those reminders that show Wiggins has left a lasting impression on his students and their parents. He’s been getting a lot of those calls over the last week. Monday afternoon, one in particular was from Maria Stanford. Wiggins had been the principal when her children, Mary-Kate and Jack, had attended East Elementary. Both have now graduated high school.
After holding the title of principal for nearly two decades, it isn’t uncommon for Wiggins to have these types of interactions of seeing his students grow into adulthood. Wiggins said he often encounters his former students in public and whether they are taking his fast food order, fixing his garage door or administering his physical therapy, he’s “... just proud of them wherever they go.”
A lot of things have changed since he first accepted the position. He has served under four different superintendents, he’s not sure the same standardized test has been given for more than three consecutive years, and the advancement and availability of tech and social media have led him to report things like cyberbullying to the Alabama Board of Education.
There are also a number of things Wiggins said have remained constant throughout his career. Although society itself looks very different today, the challenges it presents to children are for the most part unchanged.
“Kids are kids. Every generation says ‘These kids are different,’ and well they are because the world is different, but kids have the same developmental struggles that every generation that has come before has had,” Wiggins said.
His approach to his interacts with students has always remained constant. Wiggins said he has served as both a teacher and an administrator in Auburn, Phenix City and Alexander City before arriving at East Elementary. He realized quickly that the quality of school could easily be determined by how happy its students and educators were.
Wiggins is inspired by a quote from the book The End of Molasses Classes by Ron Clark. “If children love you, they’ll learn your curriculum.” Wiggins has strived to create a climate of “sunny days, warm water and cool breezes” as often as possible. Even before he could be found on the sidewalk in the mornings, Wiggins greeted his students in the hallway outside of his classroom — a practice that has now been adopted by all of the school’s teachers.
“That’s a first impression of their day. If I’m up — which I’m always up — you can turn a frown upside down.”
Creating this type of environment day in and day out, for as long as Wiggins has, is no easy task and he is the first to admit to carrying his work home with him. He said among his coworkers he is probably best know for the little amount of sleep he gets and can often be found responding to emails or updating the school’s social media as late as 3:30 a.m. before arriving to school early to prepare for the day.
Despite these tendencies, he is relatively unburdened by the responsibility of creating what he refers to as “#happyschool” saying his focus begins to shift upon the arrival of the day’s first student.
“I’m always happy at school. Even when things are tough, I’m happy to be here. There’s not any bad days, just bad things that happen that day,” he said.
Wiggins said he will be eternally grateful for the opportunities given to him during his time as principal, but plans on being “absent and scarce” unless he is needed at the beginning of the next school year to allow for his successor to lead East Elementary into what he believes will be a new era.
“I don’t expect anyone to carry on what I’ve done because I didn’t carry on what anyone else did. They’re going to have to come in and create their own family and culture,” Wiggins said.
He does have hopes for what the next era will hold, however. He believes the space created by moving the 6th grade students will allow for the creation of more STEM labs and is hopeful to see his wishes of a school science fair come to fruition.
“What happens next is going to be unique and different. I expect the new leader will bring in a lot of new ideas and innovation,” he said.
Almost immediately after his announcement Wiggins said he began receive job offers, but has still not fully decided on what the future holds for him. “That’s the question isn’t it. What comes next?”
In the meantime he has been telling his students that his jolly demeanor and love of sweets have made him a prime candidate to become the next Santa Claus, and if they are lucky, they might be able to catch him placing presents under their Christmas tree as early as 2024.
“I’ve been telling them that I will have to be in training at least all of next year, so if they hear a Santa saying ‘Ho, ho, ho East is Beast” while they are shopping at the mall, that it is probably me.’