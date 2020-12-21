HANCEVILLE — Two inmates allegedly escaped from the Hanceville City Jail in a Sunday evening incident that police say doesn’t appear to be a coordinated effort between the two.
Cory Daniel Anthony, 27, allegedly walked out of the jail sometime after 8 p.m. Sunday evening after gaining access to a jail key while a dispatcher on duty was distracted, according to Hanceville Police chief Bob Long. Anthony was at large overnight before being taken back into custody on Monday.
A second inmate, 39 year-old Jodie Rachele Washburn, allegedly saw the opportunity to leave through the open door that police believe Anthony had escaped from earlier, and she remained at large late Monday. Long said police believe that Washburn is still in the area and will be found.
Anthony, who already had been incarcerated at Hanceville for several weeks, was in jail on misdemeanor municipal offenses when he allegedly escaped. He will serve the remainder of his time at Hanceville before facing additional felony escape charges, according to Long.
Washburn allegedly escaped during her assigned laundry duty, according to police. She was last seen walking away from the jail wearing a Hanceville City Jail uniform, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“It doesn’t look like a coordinated arrangement that they planned together, as far as we can tell,” said Long. “We think she just took the opportunity to go, after he did.”
Information on Washburn’s incarceration-related offenses was not available late Monday. Hanceville’s municipal jail may house inmates on misdemeanor charges for sentences up to 365 days in length.
Police ask that anyone with information on Washburn’s whereabouts contact the city’s police dispatch line at 256-352-9811, or to contact their local law enforcement agency.
