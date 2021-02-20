One person killed in plane crash

Airport manager Ben Harrison gives an update on the plane crash that claimed the life of one person Saturday

 Staff

One person has been killed and another is in critical condition following a plane crash Saturday evening.

According to Cullman County Regional Airport Manager Ben Harrison the crash happened in a wooded area about a half mile west of the airport. "It's not on airport property," he said.

He said the FAA is onsite and will be investigating.

The victims or type of aircraft have not been identified, although Harrison said it appears to have been a single engine aircraft.

"There will be a lot of investigation further down the road," he said.

