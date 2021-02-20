One person has been killed and another is in critical condition following a plane crash Saturday evening.
According to Cullman County Regional Airport Manager Ben Harrison the crash happened in a wooded area about a half mile west of the airport. "It's not on airport property," he said.
He said the FAA is onsite and will be investigating.
The victims or type of aircraft have not been identified, although Harrison said it appears to have been a single engine aircraft.
"There will be a lot of investigation further down the road," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.