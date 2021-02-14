One man is dead following a shooting incident at a Holly Pond-area residence on Friday, while a second man who lives at the residence was hospitalized and recovering in stable condition after also suffering a gunshot wound.
Investigators with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office believe robbery was the motive that led to the shooting altercation, and said in a statement that the community is not in further danger in the wake of the isolated incident.
“On Friday, February 12, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in the Holly Pond community. It was later determined that there had been an altercation that resulted in the death of one person,” CCSO said in the statement.
“It is believed that an individual, who is an acquaintance of the victim, went to the residence with the intent to rob the victim. During this confrontation, the suspect was mortally wounded. The victim was also shot during the incident. The victim is being treated at an area hospital. This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. The case is currently under investigation.”
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the deceased victim as 74 year-old Ollie Earle Justice Jr. of Mobile. Sheriff Matt Gentry said Sunday that criminal charges against the living victim, whose name has not been released, are unlikely, given the apparent self-defense nature of the fatal shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.