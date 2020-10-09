According to a press release from ALEA, a five-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 65, five miles north of Cullman, claimed one life.
Kristin Hudson Cohn, 32, of LaGrange, Ga., was killed when the 2004 Mazda MVP in which she was a passenger was struck by a 2008 GMC Yukon.
The crash occurred when the Mazda struck a vehicle in the southbound lane before crossing the median where it was struck by the Yukon. Cohn, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles and one juvenile passenger were injured and were transported to area hospitals. The occupants of the other involved vehicles were not injured.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
