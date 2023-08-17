Even with the building closed to public visitors, the Cullman County Public Library on Wednesday was almost as busy as if it were open. Shut down since an Aug. 7 storm blew out the building’s south-facing windows and toppled hundreds of books, the library welcomed its first round of local cleanup volunteers this week — many of them longtime patrons eager to help get one of their favorite community assets back on its feet.
“Standing in here now, you’d probably wonder why we’re not already open again,” said library director Sharon Townsend, gesturing toward a patch of sunlight illuminating hundreds of tiny sparkles on the nearby carpet.
“That’s the reason,” she explained. “Just look at all those little shards of glass and glass dust. That got on every book on every shelf across half the library. We’ve had to take down all of them, just to be sure we aren’t missing any of it. It’s a safety issue: We don’t want to invite people back in here until we’re sure it’s safe for everyone.”
The board-operated library’s insurance policy will take care of the actual contract work to replace storm-shattered windows and repair structural damage. But even that can’t happen until their work area has been cleared, a process that requires eyes on just about every square inch of affected space inside the 9,000 square-foot facility.
Townsend said no more volunteers will likely be needed to help complete that task, though she can’t be certain how long the cleanup process might take.
“We’ll definitely be closed the rest of this week, and we may even be closed through the rest of this month,” she said. “With something like this, I’d rather do it slowly and safely than do it quickly and unsafely. But we’ve had a tremendous volunteer response.
“A lot of these people volunteering here today are regular patrons, so they really consider the library a part of their community. They’re grandparents who come and hang out in between doctors’ appointments; parents who have kids in school. I actually get a little emotional talking about it!”
The current library building was constructed in 1967, designed at the time to serve a local county population of 30,000. That number, of course, has tripled in the decades since, though Townsend — who herself has been with the library since 2001 — said the staff has adapted well over the years to accommodate a growing user base while operating with finite and fixed resources.
“Ideally, I’d love to have a place where we had more space,” she said. We need more meeting spaces and gathering areas; additional study rooms, a computer lab. But, I will say that we’re appreciative that we’ve been shown so much love from the community. You can see it in the volunteer response that we’ve seen this week, where people are coming in and offering their help to help clean this place up. Our library really wouldn’t be what it is without them.”