Sharp eyes and steady hands were on local leaders’ minds this week, as the Cullman County Commission recognized members of the Cullman County 4H Shotgun Team for finishing first at the state championship held last month in Childersburg.
The team’s best-in-state performance automatically qualifies the group for a trip to Grand Isle, Neb. on June 26, where they’ll have the chance to compete for the only prize still up for grabs: the 4H national championship.
Accompanied by coach and sponsor Hayden Faulk, the four-member squad showed up at this week’s commission meeting to receive commemorative certificates honoring their achievement. Composed of Cullman High School students as well as students who participate in the group via their membership in the Good Hope community team, the shooting team is made up of students Forrest Calvert, Gage Howard, James Calvert, and Aiden Thompson.
Competitors are judged in three categories, according to Faulk: Trap, skeet, and sporting clays. The competitive season for the 4H-associated tournaments runs from September through June each year.
“I’m really glad they’re getting recognition,” said Faulk. “They put a lot of time and work into it, and their parents put a lot money and support into it. We’ve been very fortunate with the sponsorships we’ve been able to arrange as well, because it takes a fair amount of funding to attend these events. We still have two more state competitions they’ll participate in between now and the end of June. I’m proud of these kids, and really looking forward to them competing at the national level.”
In other business at its regular meeting, the commission:
- Passed a resolution authorizing a revenue-sharing agreement between the commission and the Cullman County Board of Education. The agreement authorizes the school system to begin receiving 30 percent of the Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) that the county currently collects on the sale of online goods. The agreement does not institute a new tax or or adjust the rate of any existing one; rather, it allows the school system to begin receiving a portion of the SSUT tax that previously had been retained as revenue by the commission.
- Recognized Mary Frances Brock on her retirement from 16 years of service at the Cullman County Probate Office.
- Recognized Joe Perry on his retirement from 11 years of service at the county garage.
- Approved, at the recommendation of the county engineer, the following speed limit changes on portions of county roads: County Road 226 (25 mph); County Road 1208 (15 mph); County Road 1598 (35 mph); and County Road 1866 (30 mph).
- Approved the closing out of a $20,000 improvement project along County Road 68, funded by a Community Block Development Grant, near the manufacturing plant at AGCO Corp. at Cold Springs.
- Approved initial application for a Homeland Security grant, administered through FEMA, to acquire a new boat for the law enforcement dive team overseen by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
- Approved a travel policy update to the Cullman County employee handbook to allow for the maximum hotel room rate to be pegged to the highest group rate for a given conference that county employees attend, while removing the previous 25 percent increase in instances in which a conference in fully booked. County administrator John Bullard explained that the change is intended to accommodate rate structures that many lodgings have adjusted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Authorized the Cullman Regional Airport to update its Airport Layout Plan (ALP), and contracted with engineering firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood to carry out the service.
Appointed Annette Parker and Caleb Elrod to six-year terms on the Cullman County board of the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
The next regular commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on June 23 in the commission meeting room of the Cullman County Courthouse. A public 4 p.m. work session will precede the meeting at the same location.
