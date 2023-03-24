Scholarship awarded

Pictured, from left, are Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries, Rick Pate; PBCI Tribal Council Member, Keith Martin; Olivia Roberts; and SLE President, Frank Ellis. Shedd was not present.

 Special to The Times

Olivia Roberts, Vinemont, and Madisyn Shedd, Cullman, were each awarded a scholarship by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry on Saturday, March 18 at a ceremony held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo.

The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded scholarships from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you