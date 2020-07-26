In this June 18, 2016, file photo, U.S. actress Olivia de Havilland poses during an Associated Press interview, in Paris. The Supreme Court is declining to revive a lawsuit by Olivia de Havilland over the FX Networks miniseries "Feud: Bette and Joan." The high court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, said it would not take the 102-year-old actress's case.