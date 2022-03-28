Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs has declared May “Older Americans Month” for the City of Cullman.
The theme for “Older Americans Month 2022” is Age My Way.
Jacobs and the Senior Companion Program with Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, celebrate “Older Americans Month” in May by recognizing the senior population. This year’s theme focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose.
“The Senior Companion Program’s primary focus is to assist older Americans, as well as others who may need us, to help them continue living independently as long as possible,” said Melissa Tallant, Senior Companion Program Director. “The program volunteers are also seniors over the age of 55 who choose to give back to their communities by volunteering their time to help others as they age.”
For more information, contact the Senior Companion Program at 266-260-3117,or look online at capna.org.
